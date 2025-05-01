CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Kirmac Collision & Autoglass Acquires Bannister Automotive Group Collision Repair Centers

Kirmac Collision & Autoglass Acquires Bannister Automotive Group Collision Repair Centers

By Leave a Comment

Kirmac Collision & Autoglass has acquired Bannister Automotive Group’s collision centers in Kelowna, Vernon, Kamloops, and Chilliwack in British Columbia, Canada. The transaction was completed today, with Kirmac assuming operational control of these locations effective immediately.

This acquisition expands Kirmac’s presence into the Thompson-Okanagan region of British Columbia, increasing its total operations to 27 locations across its brands: Kirmac Collision & Autoglass, Reborn Autobody, and Fleet Street Commercial Vehicle Repairs.

“We are pleased to join forces with the Bannister Automotive Group, another family-owned and operated company that shares our core values,” said Sean McIntosh, President of Kirmac Collision & Autoglass.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey