CAPA Welcomes Five New Members to Technical Committee

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) has elected five new members to its Technical Committee, which is responsible for developing and maintaining CAPA Quality Standards and American National Standards.

The newly elected members include:

Rick Stenftenagel from Meyer Distributing

Joseph Tsai from UCC Auto Parts

Elaine Novak from USAA

Robert Aldridge from ProColor Collision

Greg Gambrel from Caliber Collision

“Their knowledge and experience will strengthen CAPA’s certification program and provide valuable support in helping CAPA meet the constantly evolving challenges in today’s collision repair market,” said Clark Plucinski, Chairman of CAPA’s Board of Directors.

CAPA’s Technical Committee consists of representatives from various sectors of the aftermarket automotive industry, including collision repairers, distributors, insurers, manufacturers, and quality experts. The committee now has a total of 19 members with the addition of these five new appointees.

The new members join the following existing members:

Randall Bollander – Empire Auto Parts

Ray Pearson – LKQ/Keystone

Jeremy Scott – AFICS

Michael Romanello – Allstate Insurance

Michael Smith – GEICO

Richard Wang – Gordon Auto Body Parts Co., Ltd.

Jim Miras – Micro Rim Corp.

Jim Fisher – PBSI-DS

Jeff Chen – T.Y.G. Products, L.P.

Roy Schnepper – Butler’s Collison

Alan Bush – ALDB and Associates Consulting, LLC

Nick Scheid – LNS & Associate

Rod Enlow – RENlow Auto Technical Consulting, Inc.

Gerry Poirier – Vector Squared, LLC

Founded in 1987, CAPA is an independent, non-profit certification organization for automotive crash parts.