CAPA Welcomes Five New Members to Technical Committee

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) has elected five new members to its Technical Committee, which is responsible for developing and maintaining CAPA Quality Standards and American National Standards.
The newly elected members include:
- Rick Stenftenagel from Meyer Distributing
- Joseph Tsai from UCC Auto Parts
- Elaine Novak from USAA
- Robert Aldridge from ProColor Collision
- Greg Gambrel from Caliber Collision
“Their knowledge and experience will strengthen CAPA’s certification program and provide valuable support in helping CAPA meet the constantly evolving challenges in today’s collision repair market,” said Clark Plucinski, Chairman of CAPA’s Board of Directors.
CAPA’s Technical Committee consists of representatives from various sectors of the aftermarket automotive industry, including collision repairers, distributors, insurers, manufacturers, and quality experts. The committee now has a total of 19 members with the addition of these five new appointees.
The new members join the following existing members:
- Randall Bollander – Empire Auto Parts
- Ray Pearson – LKQ/Keystone
- Jeremy Scott – AFICS
- Michael Romanello – Allstate Insurance
- Michael Smith – GEICO
- Richard Wang – Gordon Auto Body Parts Co., Ltd.
- Jim Miras – Micro Rim Corp.
- Jim Fisher – PBSI-DS
- Jeff Chen – T.Y.G. Products, L.P.
- Roy Schnepper – Butler’s Collison
- Alan Bush – ALDB and Associates Consulting, LLC
- Nick Scheid – LNS & Associate
- Rod Enlow – RENlow Auto Technical Consulting, Inc.
- Gerry Poirier – Vector Squared, LLC
Founded in 1987, CAPA is an independent, non-profit certification organization for automotive crash parts.
