WIN Awards 40 Collision Repair Scholarships to Female Students in 2025

Students receive awards of $500 to $2500 to further them in their careers.
The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced a record 40 recipients for its 2025 Student Scholarship Awards on April 30. These students, selected from nearly 120 applications, will receive scholarship funds and/or tool kits to support their education in collision repair technology programs.
“WIN’s Student Tuition and Scholarship Program awards worthy recipients on two financial levels, ranging from $500 up to $2,500, based on the selection team’s evaluation of their application and the review
