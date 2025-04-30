CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / WIN Awards 40 Collision Repair Scholarships to Female Students in 2025

WIN Awards 40 Collision Repair Scholarships to Female Students in 2025

By Leave a Comment

Students receive awards of $500 to $2500 to further them in their careers.

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced a record 40 recipients for its 2025 Student Scholarship Awards on April 30. These students, selected from nearly 120 applications, will receive scholarship funds and/or tool kits to support their education in collision repair technology programs.

Amber Jackson, from Lubbock, Texas, was among the recipients of a 2025 WIN Scholarship.

“WIN’s Student Tuition and Scholarship Program awards worthy recipients on two financial levels, ranging from $500 up to $2,500, based on the selection team’s evaluation of their application and the review

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey