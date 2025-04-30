IBIS Global Summit 2025 Agenda Released

Meeting in Istanbul will focus on industry collaboration.

The IBIS Global Summit 2025 agenda has been released for the upcoming collision repair industry meeting scheduled for June 24-26, , at Swissôtel The Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey.

Registration for the event is available online.

The global meeting will center on the theme Shaping the Future: Leadership Through Collaboration and bring together senior leaders from across the collision repair sector.

Session topics will include industry economics, sustainability, leadership development, AI technology applications, vehicle repairability, insurance innovation and future body shop models.

“IBIS has always believed that true progress comes from open dialogue, cross-sector collaboration, and an unwavering focus on the future,” said Robert Snook, IBIS Conference Director. “The 2025 agenda reflects the reality of our fast-changing world and gives delegates the inspiration, motivation, and connections they need to lead through collaboration. We are proud to welcome the global collision repair community to Istanbul, a city that perfectly embodies the spirit of connection, innovation, and opportunity.””

Istanbul was selected as the host city for its historical significance as a crossroads of continents and cultures.