Commerce Department Initiates Investigation on Medium-Duty and Heavy-Duty Truck Imports

The Department of Commerce has launched an investigation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to assess whether imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and their parts pose a threat to national security. If the investigation determines the imports do pose a threat, similar to the finding on imported automobiles and parts, they could be subjected to new tariffs.

The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) will examine current import quantities and circumstances to determine if they impair U.S. national security and whether protective action is warranted.

“A strong and resilient automotive and truck industry is vital