CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Opens New Repair Facilities in Tennessee and Minnesota

Classic Collision Opens New Repair Facilities in Tennessee and Minnesota

By Leave a Comment

Classic Collision, LLC has opened two new collision repair facilities in Memphis, Tenn. and Eden Prairie, Minn., expanding the company’s national presence.

Classic Collision Inc. logoWith the latest opening, the Atlanta, Ga.-based collision repair operator now operates 333 facilities across the United States.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey