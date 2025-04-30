Classic Collision Opens New Repair Facilities in Tennessee and Minnesota

Classic Collision, LLC has opened two new collision repair facilities in Memphis, Tenn. and Eden Prairie, Minn., expanding the company’s national presence.
With the latest opening, the Atlanta, Ga.-based collision repair operator now operates 333 facilities across the United States.
