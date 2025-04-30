CollisionWeek

ASE Recognizes NAPA Autotech XcceleratoR Program as Route to Meet Certification Work Experience Requirement

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has recognized the new NAPA Autotech XcceleratoR program as a pathway toward reducing the ASE standard work experience requirement. A year-long validation period began in April to help ASE determine how to integrate the XcceleratoR training into its certification framework.

NAPAThe NAPA Autotech XcceleratoR program uses Skillmaker’s AI-driven XR (extended reality) platform to address the automotive industry’s skilled-labor shortage. The program aims to reduce technician training time from years to weeks through immersive simulations and AI-driven feedback.

The program utilizes XR simulations and AI-guided practice modules to assess technicians’ skill levels, identify

