Mitchell Announces New Cloud-Based Integration with Guidewire to Speed Auto Claims Processing

Mitchell announced today a new cloud-based integration with Guidewire ClaimCenter aimed at improving auto insurance claims processing times.

The integration synchronizes data between Mitchell and Guidewire applications, allowing insurers to streamline vehicle loss profiling, assignment and damage appraisal workflows.

“Meeting policyholder expectations for fast and efficient claims resolution requires access to the latest cloud technology,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Marketplace & Technology Alliances at Guidewire.

The integration is available for U.S. and Canadian insurers through the Guidewire Marketplace. It enables users to access Mitchell claims data within ClaimCenter through a single sign-on system.

Features include vehicle loss profiling analysis,

