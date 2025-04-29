Ford Details New Lincoln Aviator Sectioning Procedures in Latest On Target Magazine

Other topics examined include A/C systems, Bronco Raptor front bumper, and windshield replacement guidelines.

Ford Motor Company highlighted new sectioning procedures for the 2020-2025 Lincoln Aviator and Ford Explorer in its latest volume of On Target magazine for collision repair professionals.

According to Gerry Bonanni, senior damageability engineer for Ford, “We received field service requests for this type of repair. We were happy to accommodate. This particular component is made of Boron steel and previously had to be completely replaced.”

The new procedure, “Rear-Side Member Section” with a revision date of 10/23/24, applies to select 2020-2025 model-year Lincoln Aviator and