Fix Network Kicks Off 2025 Global Conference in Mexico

Fix Network welcomed franchisees to its 2025 Global Conference at the Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort in Mexico yesterday.

Racing driver Romain Grosjean is among the keynote speakers at the Fix Network 2025 Global Conference.

The conference features keynote speakers including entrepreneur Grant Cardone, author Molly Bloom, speaker Matt Havens and racing driver Romain Grosjean.

“Everyday in every region, I see our Fix Network family pushing boundaries – redefining what’s possible,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network. “The Global Conference is a chance to hear new ideas, be inspired by real success stories, and see

