Fix Network Kicks Off 2025 Global Conference in Mexico

Fix Network welcomed franchisees to its 2025 Global Conference at the Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort in Mexico yesterday.

The conference features keynote speakers including entrepreneur Grant Cardone, author Molly Bloom, speaker Matt Havens and racing driver Romain Grosjean.

“Everyday in every region, I see our Fix Network family pushing boundaries – redefining what’s possible,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network. “The Global Conference is a chance to hear new ideas, be inspired by real success stories, and see