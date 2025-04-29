CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CIECA Adds Five New Members to Expanded Board of Trustees

CIECA Adds Five New Members to Expanded Board of Trustees

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce (CIECA) announced April 28 that the Board of Trustees has expanded the number of board seats due to the continued growth in the organization’s membership. Representatives from the following five companies will join the board, effective immediately.

  • CIECA 2019 logoBoyd Group: Creighton Warren, Chief Information Officer (CIO)
  • Claim Leader LLC: Andre Shervanian, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
  • Crash Champions: Mark Miller, Chief Information Officer (CIO)
  • DataTouch LLC: Pete Tagliapietra, Managing Director
  • Snapsheet: Mark Santefort, Vice President of Operations

“On behalf of the entire organization, we are thrilled to welcome Mark Miller from Crash Champions, Mark Santefort from Snapsheet,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey