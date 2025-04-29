CIECA Adds Five New Members to Expanded Board of Trustees

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce (CIECA) announced April 28 that the Board of Trustees has expanded the number of board seats due to the continued growth in the organization’s membership. Representatives from the following five companies will join the board, effective immediately.

Boyd Group: Creighton Warren, Chief Information Officer (CIO)

Claim Leader LLC: Andre Shervanian, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Crash Champions: Mark Miller, Chief Information Officer (CIO)

DataTouch LLC: Pete Tagliapietra, Managing Director

Snapsheet: Mark Santefort, Vice President of Operations

“On behalf of the entire organization, we are thrilled to welcome Mark Miller from Crash Champions, Mark Santefort from Snapsheet,