Auto Care Association Launches Auto Parts Tariff Calculator for Members

The Auto Care Association has launched a new tariff calculator tool exclusively for its members. With several rounds of new tariffs being introduced by the Trump administration since February 2025, understanding how and which tariffs currently apply to automotive businesses has grown in complexity. To address the need for clarity during this time of fluctuation in global trade relations for U.S.-based companies, the Auto Care Association developed an interactive tool for calculating these new tariffs.

“The recent rounds of tariffs on automotive imports have introduced additional complexity to supply chain planning and cost management,” said Lisa Foshee, senior vice president,