CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Auto Care Association Launches Auto Parts Tariff Calculator for Members

Auto Care Association Launches Auto Parts Tariff Calculator for Members

By Leave a Comment

The Auto Care Association has launched a new tariff calculator tool exclusively for its members. With several rounds of new tariffs being introduced by the Trump administration since February 2025, understanding how and which tariffs currently apply to automotive businesses has grown in complexity. To address the need for clarity during this time of fluctuation in global trade relations for U.S.-based companies, the Auto Care Association developed an interactive tool for calculating these new tariffs.

Auto Care Association“The recent rounds of tariffs on automotive imports have introduced additional complexity to supply chain planning and cost management,” said Lisa Foshee, senior vice president,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey