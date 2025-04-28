Registration Opens for SEMA Show in Las Vegas

CollisionWeek

Registration has opened for the 2025 SEMA Show scheduled for November 4-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

SEMA ShowThe annual trade show will feature more than 2,000 exhibitors showcasing products across various automotive sectors including performance, restoration, off-road and advanced technologies.

“For businesses navigating a rapidly changing market, the SEMA Show offers more than inspiration—it offers stability and an unmatched environment to future-proof your business,” said SEMA Vice President of Events Tom Gattuso.

Registration for qualified professional attendees costs $50 through June 27, increasing to $75 thereafter and $100 beginning September 27. A SEMA Show badge

