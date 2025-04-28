CollisionWeek

Progressive Insurance Plans to Hire 12,000 in 2025 to Support Growth

Progressive Insurance announced plans to hire more than 12,000 new employees in 2025 to support its continued growth. As the second-largest auto insurer in the United States, the company is specifically expanding its claims department to match its growing customer base.

Progressive logoThe claims team is seeking to fill various positions including entry-level roles such as claims adjuster trainee and a newly created field adjuster trainee position. They’re also hiring for experienced positions like claims specialist and claims adjuster auto damage. While most claims positions will be remote, some hybrid and in-person opportunities are available in Massachusetts, Florida, Texas, New York,

