Emily Yancey Nominated for Automotive Recyclers Association Executive Committee Position

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) has nominated Emily Yancey of Yancey Auto Parts in Perry, Mo., to serve as secretary for the association’s Executive Committee for 2025-2026.

Yancey, who works in sales and buying at her family’s business, will be formally confirmed during ARA’s 82nd Annual Convention and Exposition October 15-18 in Birmingham, Ala.

“Emily’s passion for ARA and professional recycling are second to none,” said Nick Daurio, ARA immediate past president and chair of the nominating committee. “She