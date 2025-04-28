CollisionWeek

Classic Collision Acquires Repair Facility in Beaumont, Texas

Classic Collision, LLC announced April 25 that it acquired Glen’s Express Collision in Beaumont, TX.

Classic Collision Inc. logoGlen’s Express Collision was established in 1979 and proudly family-owned ever since, Glen’s Express Collision now looks forward to joining the Classic Collision family, bringing its experienced team into an exciting new chapter.

With the acquisition, Classic Collision operates 331 facilities nationwide.

