AASP/NJ to Host Policyholder Rights Discussion for Collision Repair Shop Owners May 14

Right to appraisal and other policyholder rights to be examined.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey will hold an educational presentation for collision repair professionals on the right to appraisal (RTA), insurance policies and customer rights on May 14.

AASP-NJ logoThe event, RTAs, Policyholders & Customer Rights, will feature attorney Thomas J. Cherichello at Gran Centurions in Clark, N.J. starting at 6:30 p.m.

“The time is coming where instead of employing an estimator, shops will have to employ a staff attorney,” said Cherichello, who has over 30 years of insurance claim adjusting experience.

The presentation will cover

