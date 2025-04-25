Timothy Morgan to Lead North American Operations at Telwin SpA

Telwin SpA announced the appointment of Timothy Morgan to a key leadership role in our North American operations. With over 40 years of experience in the body shop sector and a history of leadership positions across the industry, Tim’s deep market knowledge and hands-on approach will be instrumental in strengthening our presence in the U.S. and Canada.

“At a time when uncertainty and tariffs are holding many back, Telwin is choosing to move forward,” said Stefano Spillere, General Manager of Telwin SpA. “We believe in long-term