Mopar Parts Distribution Center Opens in New York State

Stellantis commemorated the opening of a new 534,000-square-foot Mopar Parts Distribution Center (PDC) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, in East Fishkill, N.Y. It represents an investment of $64 million and will employ nearly 100 workers. The new PDC will enhance service across Northeast region of United States
