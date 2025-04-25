CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Mopar Parts Distribution Center Opens in New York State

Mopar Parts Distribution Center Opens in New York State

By Leave a Comment

Stellantis commemorated the opening of a new 534,000-square-foot Mopar Parts Distribution Center (PDC) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, in East Fishkill, N.Y. It represents an investment of $64 million and will employ nearly 100 workers. The new PDC will enhance service across Northeast region of United States

(L-R) Juan Pineda, East Fishkill PDC plant manager; James Parker Jr., vice president Parts & Services North America supply chain; Darren Bradshaw, Stellantis senior vice  president and head of Mopar North America, Steve Caswell, Dutchess County legislator, and John DiCola, senior executive with Blue Water Property Group.

The new PDC is the first Stellantis

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey