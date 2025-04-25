Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Acquires Repair Facility in Alabama

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center (JHCC) announced the acquisition of Mike Smith’s Automotive Collision Center in Dothan, Ala. The new location is JHCC’s 43rd in Alabama and the second in Dothan, reinforcing the company’s commitment to deepening its presence in key markets.

“This acquisition represents an important part of our growth strategy,” said Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center. “We are focused on strengthening our presence in markets where customer demand is high, and where we already have the leadership and operational infrastructure in place to support successful growth. Dothan is one of those markets. Not only have we