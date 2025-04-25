Consumers Sentiment Down Sharply in April

Worries about labor markets amid trade policy volatility push index down to levels seen during historic inflation in 2022.

Consumer sentiment in April fell for the fourth straight month, plunging 8.4% from March and reaching its lowest reading since July 2022. The Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 52.2 in the April 2025 survey, down from 57.0 in March and 32.4% below last April’s 77.2.

Consumer sentiment is considered a leading indicator of economic activity. Sentiment levels can also impact consumer’s willingness to make large purchases such as automobiles.

While the April decline in current conditions was relatively modest, the expectations