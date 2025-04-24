LKQ Corporation Reports Revenue of $3.5 Billion in First Quarter

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) today reported revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $3.5 billion, a decrease of 6.5% compared to $3.7 billion for the first quarter of 2024. Parts and services organic revenue decreased 4.3%, or a 3.1% decrease on a per day basis. The net impact of acquisitions and divestitures decreased revenue by 0.9% and foreign exchange rates decreased revenue by 1.6% year over year, for a total parts and services revenue decrease of 6.8%.

According to the company, in North America, wholesale parts and services revenue had an organic decline of 5.4% or 4.1% down on