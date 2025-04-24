DeVilbiss Donates Spray Guns to Collision Repair Schools

DeVilbiss has contributed a significant donation of spray guns to support technician education programs across the country through the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF). The donation included 20 DV1 Basecoat Spray Guns, 20 DV1 Clearcoat Spray Guns, 20 PROLite Spray Guns, and 20 GPG Spray Guns, which were distributed to 15 schools nationwide, benefiting over 500 students last year.

Kevin Creegan, Eastern Regional Sales Manager for Binks, which manufactures DeVilbiss products, explained the importance of providing students with high-quality equipment, saying, “This equipment represents the cutting edge of collision technology in terms of atomization and boasts the highest transfer efficiencies