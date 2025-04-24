Caliber Collision Renews Technology Partnership with CCC

Caliber Collision, the largest auto collision repair provider in the U.S., has extended its relationship with CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. The renewed agreement includes Caliber’s continued use of CCC ONE solutions, with new additions of CCC Diagnostics Workflow and CCC Build Sheets across its repair facilities.

“At Caliber Collision, we are committed to delivering the highest quality service and repair experience for our customers and carrier partners,” said Casey Santos, chief technology officer at Caliber. “By working with CCC, we gain access to the technology, data, insights and business partners we need to enhance our workflow efficiency and maintain the highest of standards. CCC’s solutions support our focus and investment in transformational technology solutions and our mission to restore the rhythm of our customers’ lives by providing safe, reliable and timely repairs.”

Caliber operates more than 1,800 locations across 41 states, having grown significantly from just 100 locations when it first partnered with CCC. The company aims to improve vehicle diagnostics and repair planning efficiency through this extended partnership.

“Caliber plays a critical role in getting millions of drivers back on the road after a collision, and we’re proud to continue providing them with industry-leading solutions that support their repair operations,” said Mark Fincher, vice president of product management at CCC. “With CCC ONE solutions, Caliber repair shops can manage workflows, access critical vehicle insights, connect to essential business partners, and make informed decisions — all within a single, connected platform.”