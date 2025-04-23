Washington State Legislature Passes Appraisal Clause Bill

Bill requires auto insurance policies to have appraisal provision to resolve disputes.

Washington State Senate Bill 5721 (SB 5721), which passed its final legislative hurdle on April 22, requires all automobile insurance policies that include first-party physical damage coverage to include an appraisal provision to help resolve disputes between insurers and policyholders regarding vehicle damage claims.

The bill passed with bipartisan support in its final form, with the Senate voting 46-2 in favor after concurring with House amendments. The House previously approved the measure 96-1.

The legislation addresses concerns about auto insurance complaints. According to the Office of the Insurance