SkillsUSA National Signing Day to Honor Students Entering Skilled Trades on May 6

SkillsUSA will host its National Signing Day on May 6 to recognize thousands of students nationwide who are committing to careers in skilled trades, as the country continues to face a significant skills gap.

The event will take place at hundreds of schools across more than 25 states, where students will sign letters of intent for job offers, apprenticeships, or further technical education. Students will be recognized by teachers, administrators, community leaders, family members, and fellow SkillsUSA members in ceremonies modeled after athletic signing days.

“SkillsUSA’s National Signing Day salutes students who express their commitment to a fulfilling and rewarding

