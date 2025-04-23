June Proclaimed Automotive Service Professionals Month

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has designated June 2025 as Automotive Service Professionals Month (ASPM).
ASE encourages industry members to use Automotive Service Professionals Month as an opportunity to show appreciation for service professionals and host recognition events, special programs and other celebrations.
In recognition of ASPM, ASE has developed a commemorative logo and other digital materials for use by companies, organizations and individuals to show appreciation for vehicle service professionals.
