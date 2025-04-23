CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Crash Champions Recognized for Veteran Employment

Crash Champions Recognized for Veteran Employment

By Leave a Comment

VETS Indexes announced that Crash Champions has received the Recognized Employer Award in the 2025 VETS Indexes Employer Awards program. This honor stems from the organization’s strong commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

“Crash Champions has demonstrated outstanding support for veterans and the military-connected community, earning the Recognized Employer Award as a result,” said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes. “Even as more organizations begin to recognize the uniquely valuable skills that veterans bring as employees, the efforts of Crash Champions to recruit, retain, develop, and support those who served— as well

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey