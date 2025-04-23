Crash Champions Recognized for Veteran Employment

VETS Indexes announced that Crash Champions has received the Recognized Employer Award in the 2025 VETS Indexes Employer Awards program. This honor stems from the organization’s strong commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

“Crash Champions has demonstrated outstanding support for veterans and the military-connected community, earning the Recognized Employer Award as a result,” said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes. “Even as more organizations begin to recognize the uniquely valuable skills that veterans bring as employees, the efforts of Crash Champions to recruit, retain, develop, and support those who served— as well