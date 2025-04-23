AkzoNobel Launches Vehicle Refinish Roadshow Across Europe

AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes is launching a multi-country roadshow across Europe starting today in Madrid, Spain. The From Start to Refinish: The Productivity Drive 2025 initiative will visit 12 countries across major European markets with approximately 40 stops, concluding in the United Kingdom on June 26.

The roadshow will showcase the company’s newest products, including the Sikkens Autowave Optima and Lesonal Ultimate Basecoat WB waterborne basecoats, alongside digital management solutions such as Refinish+, Carbeat, PaintPerformAir, and ColorMatchic.

Attendees will have hands-on opportunities to experience these products in fully-branded trucks featuring live demonstrations and Q&A sessions.

Ignacio Román Navarro, Business Director, Automotive & Vehicle Refinishes EMEA, stated, “This is an energizing initiative for us at AkzoNobel, and one that creates a very unique opportunity to showcase our latest products and innovations and to strengthen our relationships with bodyshops, businesses, and professionals across EMEA who rely on our solutions every day.”

Navarro added, “We are bringing our world-class Sikkens brand directly to our customers and looking forward to demonstrating how our cutting-edge products can improve their performance – boosting productivity, improving operational efficiency, and delivering superior results.”

The company has partnered with Movico to optimize the route planning to minimize environmental impact, aligning with AkzoNobel’s sustainability initiatives.