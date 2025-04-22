Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Increase in the First Half of April

Prices up 4.3% at mid-month versus last year. Index at highest level since fall of 2023.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis rose sharply from March in the first 15 days of April. In a bit of good news for the collision repair industry, the mid-month Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index increased to 207.1, showing a rise of 4.3% from the full month of April 2024 with the seasonal adjustment dampening the non-adjusted price increase. The index value is the highest since the 209.4 value in October 2023.

The non-adjusted price change in the first