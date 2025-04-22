CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Quality Collision Group Acquires 3-Shop MSO in Virginia

Quality Collision Group Acquires 3-Shop MSO in Virginia

By Leave a Comment

Quality Collision Group (QCG) announced the acquisition of three Bruce’s Super Body Shops with locations in Williamsburg and Richmond, Va. With this acquisition, QCG will have 92 shops spread across the country.

Quality Collision GroupFounded in 1978, Bruce’s Super Body Shops has built a legacy of excellence, consistently providing high-quality repairs across their three locations

“Bringing Bruce’s into our family of brands is an exciting step that aligns perfectly with our commitment to craftsmanship, excellence, and exceptional service,” says Blake Farley, VP of Operations. “Their dedication to their work mirrors our own, making this a natural fit for QCG.”

“We are very

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey