Quality Collision Group Acquires 3-Shop MSO in Virginia

Quality Collision Group (QCG) announced the acquisition of three Bruce’s Super Body Shops with locations in Williamsburg and Richmond, Va. With this acquisition, QCG will have 92 shops spread across the country.

Founded in 1978, Bruce’s Super Body Shops has built a legacy of excellence, consistently providing high-quality repairs across their three locations

“Bringing Bruce’s into our family of brands is an exciting step that aligns perfectly with our commitment to craftsmanship, excellence, and exceptional service,” says Blake Farley, VP of Operations. “Their dedication to their work mirrors our own, making this a natural fit for QCG.”

“We are very