Classic Collision Acquires 5 Repair Centers in Mississippi, Alabama

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisitions of Lones Body Shop in Huntsville, Ala. and Steed’s Collision Center in Miss.

Steed’s Collision Center operates repair facilities in Biloxi, Ocean Springs, and Vancleave, known for its expert technicians, cutting-edge equipment, and commitment to restoring vehicles to factory standards. Certified by Tesla and I-CAR Gold Class, the company emphasizes safety, transparency, and customer satisfaction offering OEM- quality repair.

Lone’s Body Shop is a family-owned collision repair center in Huntsville, Alabama, with over 40 years of experience in providing high-quality auto body services. With several certifications, they offer a range of cosmetic and structural