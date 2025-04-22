CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Acquires 5 Repair Centers in Mississippi, Alabama

Classic Collision Acquires 5 Repair Centers in Mississippi, Alabama

By Leave a Comment

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisitions of Lones Body Shop in Huntsville, Ala. and Steed’s Collision Center in Miss.

Classic Collision Inc. logoSteed’s Collision Center operates repair facilities in Biloxi, Ocean Springs, and Vancleave, known for its expert technicians, cutting-edge equipment, and commitment to restoring vehicles to factory standards. Certified by Tesla and I-CAR Gold Class, the company emphasizes safety, transparency, and customer satisfaction offering OEM- quality repair.

Lone’s Body Shop is a family-owned collision repair center in Huntsville, Alabama, with over 40 years of experience in providing high-quality auto body services. With several certifications, they offer a range of cosmetic and structural

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey