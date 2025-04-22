Caliber Partners with U.S. Army PaYS Program to Support Transitioning Service Members

Caliber, the automotive repair company operating Caliber Collision and Caliber Auto Glass, has joined the U.S. Army’s Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program. The partnership was formalized at a signing ceremony on April 3.

The PaYS Program connects soldiers leaving military service with potential civilian employment opportunities, guaranteeing job interviews with participating companies. This partnership adds Caliber to the list of organizations where transitioning service members can seek employment.

“Caliber is proud to partner with the Army PaYS program and to expand on the support we provide to service members with employment opportunities in the automotive repair industry,” said David Dart, Chief People Officer of Caliber.

Antonio Johnson, PaYS Program Manager, stated: “We are excited to welcome Caliber as a new PaYS partner. Active-duty service members who take part in the PaYS Program agree to fulfill their duty obligations with the opportunity to interview with five PaYS partners from companies like Caliber.”

The ceremony included Brigadier General Charles W. Morrison and Dan Dederick, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, alongside Caliber’s management team.

Caliber will continue its existing “Changing Lanes” program, which helps active-duty service members transition to civilian careers. The company reports investing $5 million in this program since its 2016 launch, with 116 military members graduating and securing Caliber positions in the past 18 months.

Caliber operates more than 1,800 centers nationwide across 41 states, employing over 30,000 people.