Admiral Group to Sell Elephant Insurance Company to J.C. Flowers

Admiral Group plc announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell its U.S. auto insurance business, including Elephant Insurance Company and Elephant Insurance Services, to J.C. Flowers & Co., a global private investment firm dedicated to investing in the financial services industry, for an undisclosed sum. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Headquartered in Richmond, Va, Elephant Insurance offers U.S. customers simple and affordable car insurance. The company’s tools allow customers to find the best protection for their needs and budget, with tools that are