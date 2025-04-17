U.S. Traffic Volume Down in February Compared to 2024

Year-to-date and rolling 12-month traffic through February, however, are up over last year.

Traffic volume in February was down slightly in the U.S. overall as winter weather events impacted travel in some regions mid-month. Travel for the month of February is estimated at 237.3 billion vehicle miles nationwide according to the most recent data released by the Federal Highway Administration, down 3.7 billion vehicle miles or 1.5% nationally year-over-year (YoY). Monthly traffic had increased YoY by 2.0% in January and 1.5% in December 2024.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, February traffic volume was also down 1.2%, or 3.4 billion vehicle