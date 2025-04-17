Travelers Insurance Reports Improved First Quarter Personal Auto Performance as Combined Ratio Declines

Travelers Insurance delivered improved results in its personal auto insurance segment for the first quarter of 2025, achieving a combined ratio of 83.4%, a significant 11.2-point improvement from 94.6% in the same period last year. The underlying combined ratio, which excludes catastrophes and prior year reserve development, showed a substantial 7.4-point improvement to 87.5% from 94.9% in Q1 2024.

During the April 16th earnings call, Michael Klein, Executive Vice President and President of Personal Insurance, attributed this strong performance to “lower losses resulting from both favorable frequency across all coverages and sustained moderation of severity trends as well as the