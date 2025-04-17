LKQ Europe Appoints Sebastien Vanderperre CEO for Benelux-France Region

LKQ Europe has appointed Sebastien Vanderperre as the new CEO of its Benelux-France Region, effective May 1.

Vanderperre brings over 20 years of senior leadership experience in the automotive aftermarket. He previously served as Director of the Consumer Tires EMEIA division for France and Benelux at Bridgestone. His career also includes various international leadership roles at Continental, including Managing Director for Australia-New Zealand and North Africa, Sales Director for Southern Europe, and other commercial and operational positions across EMEA and APAC regions.

He succeeds Alex Gelbcke, who recently departed LKQ to become Senior Vice President Aftermarket Europe at ZF Aftermarket, an LKQ supplier partner.

Andy Hamilton, President and Executive Managing Director of LKQ Europe, said, “Sebastien’s appointment is a major asset for our business in France and the Benelux regions. He brings deep automotive and tire understanding, a strong commercial mindset and a proven track record of delivering transformation at scale across complex, multi-country operations. His leadership style, entrepreneurial approach and international perspective align perfectly with our wider European strategy – helping workshops to meet the challenges of the future by investing in our concept networks, training and product offering, while simplifying our structures to drive better outcomes for our customers. I’m looking forward to working closely with Sebastien as we continue to grow and evolve LKQ Europe.”

Regarding his appointment, Vanderperre said, “I’m thrilled to be joining LKQ at such an exciting time – both for the business and the broader European aftermarket. I’ve long admired LKQ’s vision, its customer focus and its commitment to innovation and investment. This is a fantastic opportunity to lead a dynamic, high-performing region with a talented team and strong foundation. I can’t wait to get started and begin contributing to LKQ Europe’s ongoing success.”