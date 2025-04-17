Hunter Doubles Capacity at Canada Distribution Center

Hunter Engineering Canada recently completed a remodeling and redesign of its distribution center in Aurora, Ontario that will result in significantly reduced lead times for shipping Hunter products and equipment across Canada.

With an eye towards expected future growth, the five-month project provides for a more streamlined operational layout, reducing lead times to 14 days or less.

“Our customers depend on Hunter Canada to deliver solid, reliable equipment quickly, so they can continue to provide the best service for their customers,” said Dan Martin, Divisional Sales Manager. “As our market share grows, it became clear that we needed to increase