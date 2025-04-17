Fix Auto USA Opens New Location in Phoenix

Fix Auto USA announced the opening of Fix Auto Norterra in Phoenix, Ariz. The new 20,000 sq. ft. collision repair facility is located at 23869 N 19th Ave Suite 110. The new collision repair center is owned by Ron and Lynn Werner, who joined the Fix Auto USA network in 2018 and also own Fix Auto Deer Valley.

The new location recently held a grand opening event attended by over 70 guests, featuring a tour of the facility, food, and activities.

“It has been an incredible journey growing our business within the Fix Auto USA network,” said Lynn Werner, owner