Progressive Reports Personal Auto Policies in Force Up 21.9% in March Compared to 2024

Premiums written up 17% year-over-year in March.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) reported its total personal auto insurance policies in force were 24,917,000 in March 2025, an increase of 4,468,700 or 21.9% from 20,448,000 in March 2024. The March total personal auto policies in force set a new record for the company.

The growth in Progressive’s policies in force year-over-year continues at a high level. The latest increase is above the 21.8% increase in January and December versus the same month the previous year. The comparison versus the previous year has been above 21% since November.

