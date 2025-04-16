Industry Mourns Passing of Collision Repair Education Pioneer Marcus Essig

The collision repair industry has lost a dedicated educator, volunteer and advocate with the passing of Marcus “Marc” Essig on March 30 at the age of 82.

Essig, who was surrounded by his wife Nancy of 53 years, daughter Lisa, son Marc Jr., and four grandchildren at the time of his passing, had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

Born October 22, 1942, in Dallas, Oregon, Essig graduated from Oregon Institute of Technology (OIT) in 1963 with a degree in auto body and paint. During his time at OIT, he participated in wrestling and football, playing both offense and defense.

Essig’s distinguished career in collision repair education began in 1970 when he joined Clackamas Community College as an auto body and paint instructor. He served as chair of the automotive department for 23 years before retiring from CCC in 1998 after 28 years of service. While at Clackamas Community College, he became interested in Individualized Learning Systems and spent two summers working with the State Department developing curriculum in this format.

In 1979, Essig began his decades-long relationship with the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR), serving as a program instructor and welding test administrator. He was recognized with the King TUT (Total Units Taught) Award for the Northwest region at I-CAR’s Western Regional Conference in 2013, highlighting his extraordinary commitment to industry education.

Essig served on the I-CAR Education Foundation Board of Trustees from 1990 to 1996, representing the education field and actively promoting the Foundation. He was also certified by the American Welding Society as a MIG weld test examiner and was ASE-certified in collision repair-non-structural, collision repair-structural, and automotive refinishing.

Following his retirement from Clackamas Community College, Essig and his wife Nancy funded an endowment for students in the Automotive Trades. Throughout his career, Essig worked throughout the Western United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, and internationally in New Zealand and Australia.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Essig was a licensed pilot, earning his certification before graduating high school, as well as a paint store owner and farmer who approached life with curiosity and dedication.

Industry professionals remember him as someone who worked hard but also knew how to enjoy life and the relationships he built throughout his extensive career in collision repair education.