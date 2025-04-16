Ford Pro Insure Now Available in Pennsylvania and Texas

Ford has expanded its Ford Pro Insure commercial auto insurance coverage to businesses in Pennsylvania and Texas. This offering from Ford subsidiary, The American Road Insurance Company (TARIC), powered by Pie Insurance, provides fleet insurance options for small businesses.

“We’re making fleet management easy with Ford Pro Insure traditional and usage-based insurance, along with the vehicles, financing, software and services in the Ford Pro suite,” said Craig Carrington, Ford Credit executive vice president Operations and Insurance. “Ford Pro Insure is a new solution for businesses with fleets of Ford or other vehicles.”

The insurance covers commercial vehicles purchased through Ford