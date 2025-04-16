CollisionWeek

Driven Brands Completes Sale of U.S. Car Wash Business

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) announced it has completed the previously announced sale of its U.S. car wash business to Whistle Express Car Wash.

Driven Brands logoThe transaction, valued at approximately $385 million, consists of $255 million in cash and a $130 million interest-bearing seller note. The final proceeds may change due to customary post-closing adjustments and transaction-related expenses.

“The completion of this transaction marks an important milestone for Driven Brands, enabling us to focus on our industry-leading Take 5 Oil Change business underpinned by our stable, cash-generating franchise businesses,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, President and Chief Executive Officer.

